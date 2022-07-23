Detectives seek information after dog was thrown out of car in Clewiston

Clewiston Animal Services

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Detectives are investigating after a dog was allegedly thrown out of a car in Clewiston Friday night.

According to Clewiston Animal Services, at around 7 p.m. a dog was reported to have been thrown out of a maroon Kia at the corner of Olympia Street and and Aztec Avenue.

If anyone recognizes this dog or has any information about this incident, they can call Detective Williams at 863-983-1474.

Further information is unknown at this time.

