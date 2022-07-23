ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Detectives seek information after dog was thrown out of car in Clewiston

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BjBO_0gqI4xWZ00
Clewiston Animal Services

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Detectives are investigating after a dog was allegedly thrown out of a car in Clewiston Friday night.

According to Clewiston Animal Services, at around 7 p.m. a dog was reported to have been thrown out of a maroon Kia at the corner of Olympia Street and and Aztec Avenue.

If anyone recognizes this dog or has any information about this incident, they can call Detective Williams at 863-983-1474.

Further information is unknown at this time.

Count on NBC 2 to provide updates as the story develops.

Comments / 2

Related
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating Lake Worth Beach deadly shooting

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Lake Worth Beach Tuesday. Deputies responded to South N. Street in response to a shooting. When they responded, they found a man who had died. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash in Lehigh Acres in 2018

The woman responsible for driving under the influence and getting into a crash that left a man dead in Lehigh Acres in 2018 has been sentenced. On Tuesday, 47-year-old Brandi Hurd was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years probation for causing the crash that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Gibson Guillaume of Lehigh Acres.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clewiston, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Clewiston, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Kidnapped Key deer found on cooler in car, two men arrested

MIAMI (CBS12) — Two men from the Miami area are accused of kidnapping a Key deer in South Florida. The Monroe County Sheriff's office said it happened around 2 a.m. when deputies pulled over a car for erratic driving. Once deputies peeked inside the car, they figured out why...
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police identify woman found dead near shopping plaza

Police have identified the woman found dead at a shopping plaza in Fort Myers on Monday. Tammie Rainey, 46, was found lying in bushes near Just Kicks Sneakers, a shoe store on US-41 off of Braman Avenue. Fort Myers police initially said the death was ruled suspicious because of her...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clewiston Animal Services#Kia
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Slaps Man On Face, Is Arrested

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Megan Lubin is facing a charge of domestic battery after Boca Raton Police were called to her residence in the 3600 block of NW 26th Avenue In the City of Boca Raton. The arresting...
NBC Miami

Man to be Sentenced in Fatal Deerfield Beach DUI Crash From 2019

A Broward County man is expected to be sentenced Tuesday in a 2019 DUI crash in Deerfield Beach that killed one woman and injured four teenagers. Raphael Vilela, 23, previously pled guilty to charges stemming from the March 10, 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Thais Haug. According to the Broward...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD Is Trying To Find Missing 13-Year-Old

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy. Nicolas Hawkins was last seen at 4:30pm Sunday when he voluntarily left his house in the 400-BLK of SW Tulip Blvd. It is believed he traveled to the Orlando area. 5’6”, 155lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.
cw34.com

Caught on camera: first a machete, then shot at point-blank range

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Delray Beach motorcyclist, 65, killed in US 27 crash near Weston

WESTON — A 65-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 27 near Weston, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling south on U.S. 27 near mile post 39 at about 12:40 p.m. when he swerved toward the left shoulder of the highway for unknown reasons. He then fell off the motorcycle and onto the roadway, FHP said.
WESTON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy