‘Lost’ Creator Incinerates Dr. Oz Meme Spoofing Show

Tony Dow, an actor, director and producer perhaps best known for his starring role in 1957’s Leave it to Beaver, died Tuesday from liver cancer, TMZ reports. Dow, 77, has been battling cancer since May, and his treatment was a “rollercoaster of ups and downs,” according to a Tuesday statement released by Dow’s team. “Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us,” the statement reads. Dow found fame through his role as Wally Cleaver on TV show Leave it to Beaver, and later reprised the role in The New Leave It To Beaver in the 1980s. He also starred in other shows, including Never Too Late and My Three Sons.

