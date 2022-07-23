ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lost’ Creator Incinerates Dr. Oz Meme Spoofing Show

Dr. Mehmet Oz used the TV show Lost for a meme attacking his Senate opponent John Fetterman—and let’s just say he might...

Deadline

Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, ‘Hacks’ Breakout Meg Stalter & More Join Uni Buddy Comedy From ‘SNL’ Trio Please Don’t Destroy

Click here to read the full article. Late-night legend Conan O’Brien, SNL cast member Bowen Yang, Hacks breakout Meg Stalter, Emmy nominee X Mayo (The Daily Show) and Nichole Sakura (Maggie) have joined the cast of Universal’s untitled buddy comedy from Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy—the SNL comedy trio best known as Please Don’t Destroy. The recently-announced film currently in production in North Carolina tackles the story of three childhood friends who live and work together. The trio decides they don’t like where their lives are headed and set off to find gold treasure rumored to be buried in...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang Join Buddy Comedy from Universal and ‘SNL’ Group

Saturday Night Live writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy are getting a boost from comedy luminaries for their feature debut. Conan O’Brien, SNL favorite Bowen Yang, Hacks breakout Meg Stalter, former The Daily Show writer X Mayo and Superstore alum Nichole Sakura have joined the untitled buddy comedy from Universal Studios. The film centers on three childhood friends who head off to a nearby mountain in search of gold treasure rumored to be buried there. Filming began earlier this month in North Carolina, with SNL‘s Paul Briganti directing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' Adds Zach Galligan,...
MOVIES
Variety

Tribeca Double Winner Michelle Garza Cervera Brings Feature Debut ‘Huesera’ to Fantasia

Click here to read the full article. With barely time to celebrate two well-earned wins – including New Narrative Director – at Tribeca, horror darling Michelle Garza Cervera will be screening in selection at Fantasia with her feature debut “Huesera.” The film will have played BIFAN and Switzerland’s Neuchâtel Fantastic Film Festival, where it will continue the ominous telling of Valeria, played by Natalia Solián (“500 Millions of Red Shoes”), whose dream of motherhood disintegrates as she is cursed by a dark power. As darkness and evil encroach, she’s forced to confide in a tradition which may be her only...
MOVIES
Damon Lindelof
Mehmet Oz
James Lovelock, Pioneering Scientist Behind the Gaia Hypothesis, Dies on 103rd Birthday

James Lovelock, the scientist who created the Gaia hypothesis in the 1970s, died on his 103rd birthday on Tuesday. The independent British scientist was at home and surrounded by his loved ones, his family said. Lovelock’s pioneering climate research led to him becoming one of the most respected researchers in the U.K. His Gaia hypothesis conceives of life on Earth as a self-regulating system of organisms interacting with each other and their inorganic surroundings. His family said in a statement that he was still able to walk along the south coast of England where he lived up until a fall around six months ago. “To the world he was best known as a scientific pioneer, climate prophet and conceiver of the Gaia theory,” his family added. “To us he was a loving husband and wonderful father with a boundless sense of curiosity, a mischievous sense of humor and a passion for nature.”
SCIENCE
What We Know About Netflix’s ‘Pinocchio’ 2022: Trailer, Release Date

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Pinocchio: A True Story' on VOD, in Which Pauly Shore Voices Pinocchio (No, We're Not Kidding) You’ve seen the story of Geppetto and his magical wooden puppet before, but you’ve never heard the tale of Pinocchio quite like this. The trailer for the upcoming animated Netflix movie, Pinocchio, dropped today, revealing Guillermo del Toro’s darker take on the tale made famous by the 1940 Disney cartoon.
MOVIES
Dems Fume as Hulu Refuses to Stream Ads on Abortion, Guns, and Jan. 6

Hulu, the Disney-backed streaming service, will not run political ads related to abortion, guns, and the Jan. 6 riot, all of which are crucial to Democrats’ midterm election messaging. Party leaders are, as The Washington Post reported, irate. The streaming service has a relatively opaque policy about its advertising guidelines, though it says that it does not run controversial content. Unlike television networks, Hulu is not limited by the 1934 Communications Act, which demands that broadcast networks give politicians the same level of access to airwaves. “Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country,” executive directors of three Democratic committees said in a statement. The committees had tried to purchase joint ads on abortion and guns with Hulu, which never ran. Individual candidates, too, have had advertisements rejected for content deemed too inflammatory.
TV & VIDEOS
‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Dies From Liver Cancer

Tony Dow, an actor, director and producer perhaps best known for his starring role in 1957’s Leave it to Beaver, died Tuesday from liver cancer, TMZ reports. Dow, 77, has been battling cancer since May, and his treatment was a “rollercoaster of ups and downs,” according to a Tuesday statement released by Dow’s team. “Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us,” the statement reads. Dow found fame through his role as Wally Cleaver on TV show Leave it to Beaver, and later reprised the role in The New Leave It To Beaver in the 1980s. He also starred in other shows, including Never Too Late and My Three Sons.
CELEBRITIES
Damien Hirst to Burn His Own Work for NFT Art

Iconoclastic U.K. artist Damien Hirst, who recently got in trouble with PETA due to an artwork of his that causes the birth and death of flies, has announced a new NFT project that will involve burning thousands of his Newport Street Gallery paintings. Each of the NFTs will be linked to one of the aforementioned paintings, and if patrons purchase an NFT for $2,000, they’ll have the option of either keeping the token or trading it for the physical work. If they keep the NFT, the painting will be destroyed.
VISUAL ART
Community Policy