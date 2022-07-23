ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UFso_0gqI4TEt00
1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report

On Friday morning, a 29-year-old man, from New Caney, lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 69 just north of Valley Ranch Crossing Drive [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 6

Margaret McPhearson
3d ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for families of the deceased and all involved. There have been so many motorcycle accidents in the past 5 or 6 months. Be careful everyone, and drive safely. 🙏🏽

Reply
4
Tree Hugger
4d ago

God bless this dear person, and thank you 1st Responders. 🙏 Prayers to the family and friends.

Reply
6
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person was hurt following a semi-truck crash near Houston area. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 45 near the Montgomery and Walker County line shortly before 11 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that the big rig carrying pineapple had a tire blowout [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a fiery crash in Harris County (Harris County, TX)

3 people injured after a fiery crash in Harris County (Harris County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, three people were hospitalized following a rear-end collision in Harris County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 2:10 a.m. on Beltway 8. The early reports showed that the Precinct 8 constable deputy had stopped her patrol vehicle on the shoulder [...]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New Caney, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

One killed in crash on US 90 in Dayton

Dayton Police Department responded to a major crash in the westbound lane of travel on US 90 in the Trinity River bottom between Liberty and Dayton around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 26. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident involved a...
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH ON SH 105 WEST

Montgomery Fire is on a three-vehicle crash with rollover and entrapment on SH 105 West just west of Walden Road.
MONTGOMERY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 6:30 pm, Monday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a crash with entrapment in the 18800 block of Turtle Creek Way. Units arrived to find a Ford F-150 pickup that had hit the culvert pipe. The driver who had severe facial trauma was in cardiac arrest. Firefighters and medics performed CPR and transported the male who was in his thirties to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DPS investigated the crash. It was a single-vehicle crash. It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Windcrest Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PINEAPPLE TRUCK CRASH CLOSES I-45 UNTIL AT LEAST 6AM

Just before 11pm Monday an 18-wheeler loaded with close to 40,000 pounds of pineapples was northbound on I-45 near the Montgomery/Walker County line when the driver experienced a blowout on a tire. THe truck began to sway ripping loose from the tractor. The trailer then hit the center divider wall, and rolled over into the southbound lanes. A southbound 18-wheeler loaded with new 18-wheeler parts headed for Houston crashed into the trailer lying in the southbound lane. The impact ripped the trailer open and scattered pineapples across the entire southbound lanes. The truck that struck it suffered extensive damage and dumped engine oil on the freeway. The driver of the striking truck was transported to HCA Conroe in stable condition. As of 3 am the southbound lanes remain closed and will be until approximately 6 am. DPS is investigating the crash. Crews had to use skid steers to unload the pineapples from the truck and roadway to enable the trailer to be rolled back over. HAZMAT crews worked through the night.
MONTGOMERY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 UNCOVERS THEFT RING-MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS

On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent. The Deputy opened an investigation and began looking into the suspicious activity and found that two tenants were contacting possible victims through various means and online. After contact, the suspects would meet victims at the house, take a down payment or provide a bill of sale after taking large sums of money, then block all communication with the victims. On July 22, 2022, an undercover operation with members of the Pct. The criminal Investigation Division safely took the two suspects into custody. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Felony Theft on both suspects. The investigation leads to the belief that there may be more possible victims scammed by the suspects. If anyone has any further information about possible victims we need to know. Please contact dispatch and ask to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy, 936.760.5800. This is still an ongoing case and more charges can be forthcoming. Constable Hayden stated, “I am so proud of our Deputies, they consistently go the extra mile, dig extra deep and work these cases to the very end.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY

5:15PM-Montgomery County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 21500 block of Rustic Elm in Harrington Trails Subdivision. On arrival, smoke was coming from the home and they requested fire. East Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene and found and was able to extinguish a fire in a bedroom. In addition, they also rescued several animals from the home. The fire is now under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
cw39.com

Police arrest, charge man in deadly stickup robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man with the stickup robbery and shooting death of a man in southeast Houston on Sunday evening. Rayveon Deanthony Williams, 20, was charged with capital murder on Tuesday. Police identified Williams as the suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified 62-year-old man at the 6600 block of Ledbetter Street on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE WILDFIRE IN GRIMES COUNTY

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to contain a wildfire that burned 45 acres in Grimes County yesterday (Monday) afternoon. The fire began just before 4pm along Highway 90 between the communities of Bedias and Singleton. The Bedias Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the scene. They were soon joined by...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two people killed in fiery crash on Grand Parkway in Dayton

Authorities are investigating two accidents that occurred on the Grand Parkway (I-99) Friday morning, killing two people and sending one person to a Houston-area trauma center. The first accident happened around 5:41 a.m. involving a southbound 2021 Dodge 3500 Dually carrying two persons. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of...
DAYTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy