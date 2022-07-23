ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Video report: Cyclist injured after falling from bike in Chatham

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM – An elderly male reportedly crashed his bicycle on the bike path near the intersection of Route 137 and Route 28 in Chatham Saturday morning. The...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Car vs motorcycle crash reported in Eastham

EASTHAM – A crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported in Eastham sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 in the area of Governor Prence Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to serious but not life-threatening. A second victim was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and motorists should expect delays in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Bystanders perform CPR on driver after car vs tree on Oyster Harbors

OSTERVILLE – A car crashed into some trees in Osterville about 9 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Carraige Road on the Oyster Harbor island part of Osterville. According to reports, bystanders pulled the victim from the vehicle and performed CPR until rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Large semi snaps utility pole in Eastham

EASTHAM – A large tractor trailer snapped a utility pole in Eastham around 8 AM. Eastham Police warned motorists that the area of Nauset Road between Railroad Avenue and Route 6 will be closed for an extended period of time due to a tractor trailer unit colliding with a utility pole. Please avoid the area if possible, There were no injuries.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Lake View Drive residence and determined the victim had a leg injury. A MedFlight helicopter flew the victim from the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Buzzards Bay crash stalls traffic on Route 6

BOURNE – A crash in Bourne snarled traffic on Route 6 for a time. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM at St. Margaret’s Street. At least two people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com

Officials able to secure gas after 5″ main struck in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – There were some anxious moments after a construction crew struck a 5″ gas main at the site of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School on Station Avenue around 10 AM. Fortunately there was a shutoff nearby that was used to quickly secure the leak. No injuries were reported. National Grid responded to repair the main.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Two people suffer minor injuries in boat collision off Osterville

OSTERVILLE – Two boats reportedly collided off Osterville sometime after 3 PM Sunday. An approximately 60-foot vessel and a smaller craft collided in the Osterville cut off Sea View Avenue. At least two people were evaluated for minor injures by EMTs from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire department. According to reports. at one of the vessels suffered extensive damage. The Mass Environmental Police will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Bystanders save drowning victim at Great Pond in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Several Good Samaritans are credited with saving the life of a person who was drowning at Great Pond in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the scene after multiple 911 calls around 2 PM. The bystanders performed CPR and officials report the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Traffic delays were reported on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth Monday morning. A crash was reported on the overpass of Union Street in Yarmouth shortly before 8:30 PM. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
hyannisnews.com

HIGH SCORING POLICE WORK: Barnstable patrolman quickly recovers teen’s stolen hockey bag…

HYANNIS – Patrolman Kevin Shaw of the Barnstable Police Department arrived at the Hyannis youth center Tuesday evening to take a report regarding a stolen hockey bag. He met a 15-year-old lad who had just noticed his hockey bag was missing. Patrolman Shaw also learned the young man had arrived at the skating rink earlier, after riding his electric bicycle all the way in from the town of Sandwich.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Teenage bicyclist airlifted with serious injuries in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A teenage bicyclist reportedly suffered head injuries in a crash in Provincetown Sunday morning. The victim reportedly arrived at the Provincetown fire station about 10 AM. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately clear if the victim was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Fire breaks out aboard whale watching vessel off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel. At approximately 10:32 AM, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 people from boat taking on water in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rescued in Plymouth by the Coast Guard after their boat hit something underwater and began taking on water. “We hit an underwater object in 30 or 40 feet of water and cracked the hull, and started taking on water,” said Keith Peterson. “The Coast Guard was nice enough to come on scene quickly.”
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car ends up in water in Onset on Friday

ONSET – On Friday at approximately 10:37 PM, the Onset Fire Department was notified by Wareham Police dispatch of a vehicle in the water at the Onset Pier (184 Onset Avenue) with occupants possibly still inside. The Onset Fire Department responded and upon arrival were met with a vehicle that had come to rest in the water by way of the beach and was mostly submerged. A Wareham Police Officer had entered the water, finding an occupant was out of the vehicle. The occupant was assisted onto the dock by other Wareham Police Officers and was immediately assisted by the Wareham EMS Director. It was confirmed that no other occupants were in the vehicle. The male operator was transported to a local hospital for evaluation by Wareham EMS. Onset Fire personnel stood by on scene for the vehicle to be removed, and to ensure no environmental hazard needed to be mitigated. The vehicle was removed by a local towing company and Onset Fire personnel confirmed that there had been no release of fluids from the vehicle into the waterway. The incident was terminated at 1:41 AM.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Plymouth Fire Department extinguishes two-alarm house fire Sunday morning

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning that left a family displaced. At approximately 6:35 AM, Plymouth Fire responded to 9 Overlook Circle for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters from the West Plymouth Village Fire...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash shortly after 8 AM Saturday morning was causing delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened on Route 3 before the bridge. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing man with Fall River and New Bedford ties has been located

Max contacted family and friends on social media and explained that he was ok. Police confirmed Max has been found safe. Plympton Police Department is looking to make contact with Max Bethoney. Max is currently residing in Plympton but has been known to reside in surrounding communities and has contacts...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA

