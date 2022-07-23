ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers coordinate effort to stop blacklisted Chinese firms from receiving U.S. tax dollars

By Casey Harper
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – Several Republican senators introduced new legislation this week that would prevent U.S. taxpayer dollars from going to certain Chinese firms. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the Turn Off the Tap Act along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. The bill would stop any...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 26

Shirley Graham-Suneson
3d ago

This should have been done decades ago your tax dollars going to Wahun research lab which Fauci lied about but proven much later that they receive US tax dollars. you’re voting for Democrats this is what you get.

Reply(4)
16
central n lake
3d ago

every country on this earth shouldn't receive any of America's tax paying dollars unless its a trade.

Reply
7
idaho user
4d ago

and stop them from buying American farms and livestock

Reply
26
