A New Florida Law Makes Loud Car Music and Exhausts Illegal

MIAMI - Farmers in South Florida are hurting like everyone else when it comes to the rising costs of inflation. "Does the consumer have enough money left over to pay a price for produce that will keep me sustainable? That's the dilemma right now," said long-time farmer John Alger, the owner of Alger Farms. Alger Farms has been operating since the 1930s. Alger said it's been a struggle to break even for the last 10 years, even before the pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation. Now, he says farmers all over South Florida are reaching a...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO