Mahwah, NJ

Gym Fire Doused Off Route 17

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
95 McKee Drive, Ramsey Photo Credit: Ramsey Fire Department

Firefighters doused an early-morning commercial blaze off Route 17.

The two-alarm fire broke out in a building that houses Powerhouse Gym on McKee Drive in Mahwah around 7 a.m.

Firefighters had it knocked down in under a half-hour.

Island Road was temporarily closed. No injuries were reported.

Mahwah firefighters brought their fan boat to ventilate the building.

Mutual aid responders requested either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Ramsey, Montvale, Ridgewood and Ho-Ho-Kus, as well as Hilburn, Hillcrest, Sloatsburg, Suffern and Tallman.

Comments / 1

LLaw17
4d ago

Very suspicious if you ask me. However, God bless and protect all our wonderful, brave and selflessly giving firefighters. True HEROES ❤️🙏🏻🇺🇸👏🏻💫

40-Something Couple Hit Crossing Hawthorne Street

A Hawthorne couple was hospitalized after being struck by a van on a local street. The van was headed south on Lincoln Avenue when it hit the pair, both 48 years old, near approaching Diamond Bridge Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed. Both were taken to St....
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Woman Pinned By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A woman was pinned between a car and a wall, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred at about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 on Concord Drive in Hazlet, initial reports said. It was not clear how the accident occurred. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up...
HAZLET, NJ
Unsuspecting Victim Shot In Paterson, Dropped Off At Hospital

A robbery victim who'd apparently been lured to the area for a supposed online transaction was shot in broad daylight on a Paterson street, responders said. A vehicle dropped off the 26-year-old Paterson resident at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center moments after the shooting at East 28th Street and 7th Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
PATERSON, NJ
Body Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Missing Bergen Man

The body of a man that was retrieved from the foot of the Palisades was believed to be that of a distraught local resident who'd gone missing a week ago, authorities said. The body was found near the base of the cliffs beneath the State Line Lookout in Alpine near the Hudson River shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
PALISADES, NY
Man Shot Dead In Bayonne

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday, July 27 in Bayonne, authorities said. The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m., near Avenue A and West 21st Street. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
BAYONNE, NJ
Kearny Man (Now Without Mole) Missing For Weeks

A search has been launched for a Kearny man missing for weeks. Steven Festa was reported missing to the Kearny Police Department on July 21, by his sister, though the family last heard from him weeks earlier, Detective Capt. Tim Wagner said. Festa, pictured above, has since had the mole...
KEARNY, NJ
