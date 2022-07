Courtesy of MidAmerican Energy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The MidAmerican outage map showed a significant amount of residents lost power in Sioux City for more than an hour.

According to the MidAmerican outage map, 3,118 people lost power, and the number continued to fluctuate as MidAmerican worked to solve the problem.

The outage map shows that MidAmerican restored the power around 11:00 p.m.