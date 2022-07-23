ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef David Rose is bringing a twist to gourmet meals

By Malik Brown
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chef David Rose is a Food Network TV personality, Omaha Steaks executive chef spokesperson, and serves as a national brand ambassador for Nissan USA and Big Green Egg. He’s also the author of EGGin’: David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg. When did you learn to...

