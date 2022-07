Shirley Peterson Rodde, age 94, was received into the arms of Jesus on June 27, surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved her. Shirley and her husband, Fritz, were blessed with 66 loving and fulfilling years together. They lived an active life with lots of friends and family. They lived in Richfield for many years, where she worked for the school system and then NW National Life until she retired. She was blessed to have a strong faith, a close family, and good health for years of golfing, boating, waterskiing, snow-skiing, cabin life and enjoying friendships. She and Fritz attended most of their children and grandchildren’s sporting events and performances and were always their biggest fans.

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO