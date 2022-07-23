ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Sissonville man killed in rollover crash on Woodward Drive

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago
UPDATE (July 23, 2022, at 12:53 p.m.): A Sissonville man has been identified after he was killed in a rollover crash on Woodward Drive.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a single-vehicle fatal crash happened in the 3600 section of Woodward Drive overnight on Saturday.

The driver, James Edward Wilson, 44, of Sissonville, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He died of his injuries.

The crash was a rollover, and the cause is unknown at this time.

13 News will update this story as more information comes in.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a fatal crash happened on Woodward Drive in Sissonville. The call came in to dispatchers on Saturday around 2:15 a.m.

Dispatchers say that one person died, and it is not clear at this time if anyone else was in the car.

Responders included the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County EMS and the Sissonville Fire Department.

Woodward Drive is open at this time, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. 13 News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Comments / 3

