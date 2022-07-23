ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Suspect wanted after stabbing at Armed Forces Career Center in Tempe

By FOX 10 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. - The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of stabbing a person at...

Comments / 6

 

AZFamily

Yuma man accused of fatally stabbing brother, sister-in-law

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a man is accused of fatally stabbing his younger brother and sister-in-law at a Yuma home. Yuma police said Tuesday that 63-year-old Jerry Klahn has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police say officers responded to a domestic...
YUMA, AZ
2-car crash at I-10 ramp in Tolleson leaves woman dead

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a West Valley crash that left one person dead on July 26. The crash happened in the area of 99th Avenue and the I-10. According to Lt. Lee Garrett with Tolleson Police, a man was heading south on 99th Avenue at a high rate of speed when a second vehicle with three adults and two children inside was turning left onto the westbound I-10 onramp. The car that was heading south on 99th Avenue then struck the car that was turning onto the onramp.
TOLLESON, AZ
3 men shot in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that sent three men to the hospital. According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened during the overnight hours of July 26 near 32nd Avenue and Pierce Street. All three men suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in stable condition. It's unclear...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
Man, woman arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande that left a man with serious injuries. Casa Grande Police say 47-year-old Esiquiel Mata and 34-year-old Amber Beets were arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting that happened on July 19 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction police identify, arrest suspect in triple stabbing

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction police say 42-year-old James Weston is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after he was arrested following a triple stabbing that led to a pursuit to Canyon Lake. On Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a parking lot near Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road. “A customer came in and said that down the way, about 100 feet away, some people had been injured and we needed to call 911,” said Kim Guethle, the owner of Dog Run Saloon, which shares the parking lot with other businesses. “The people that created the violence were leaving or trying to leave and our staff member put pressure on the wound of one of the people out there.”
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight, but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area on Monday night. Police said they were called out to a domestic violence situation near University and Val Vista drives around 6:45 p.m. Sgt. Chuck Trapani with Mesa Police said the police helicopter spotted 45-year-old Phillip Penneman leaving the scene in a Hyundai Sonata. Officers in the air told officers on the ground, who tried to stop him, but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow Penneman. He eventually got on the U.S. 60., where officers called on the Department of Public Safety to help with its helicopter.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
Dispute at Tempe apartment leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating a shooting the department said left a victim hospitalized and the shooter dead. Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment near 8th Street and South McClintock Drive in Tempe for a person with a gunshot wound. According to police...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police investigating late-night shooting that left one man dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Police and fire crews arrived in the area and found a man dead inside a pickup truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
Thieves stole from Phoenix veteran in home burglary

Carlos Lopez said he came home to a mess during the morning of July 24, and found that most of what he has worked for over the years were stolen, including his Air Force uniforms and other things he need to make a living. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Public Safety
AZFamily

3 teens arrested, one in the hospital after shooting at a party in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage police say a shooting between at least three teens ended with one of them being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in a neighborhood near Thunderbird Road and Grand Avenue. Police were called after someone reported to 911 that shots were fired after a fight at a party.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after being shot and crashing into a tree overnight. Officers were called to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road late Monday night for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
Hiker dies on North Mountain trail in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - A mountain rescue in Phoenix turned deadly on the morning of July 26. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a mountain rescue at North Mountain and found an adult who was "beyond resuscitation efforts" at the scene near Seventh and Peoria Avenues. The victim...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police contact nonprofit to help homeless mother and son

Semi driver killed after truck jackknifes on I-10/I-17 stack in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck driver was killed after losing control and slamming into a pillar on a busy interchange in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New federal laws are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound to the head after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head on Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call for a shooting near 35th Avenue & West Buckeye Road. When they arrived on scene they found the victim who had been shot in the head, officials said.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

