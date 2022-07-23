ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Woman killed, 3 people injured after a rollover crash in Clay County (Clay County, TX)

 4 days ago

On Friday evening, a woman lost her life while three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Clay County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident happened at about 7 p.m. on Northbound US 287 near the Little Wichita River just outside of Henrietta [...]

