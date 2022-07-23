ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Big bass seem to prefer the shade on hot days

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1m65_0gqHvWXF00

As a bass fisherman, you might find it tough fishing in hot weather.

Usually, the hotter the weather, the less the bass are biting.

That’s why some anglers head for the shade when the weather heats up.

Often, you’ll find the coolest place around a pond or stream bank to be the spot with the most shade.

Likewise, if you plan to fish during the middle of the day, it’s a good idea to hunt for a shady scene to set up your gear, especially if it’s on shallow water.

Shady fishing also can pay off if you’re on the lake around mid-day: sometimes big bass hold up on the shady side of boat docks, or in the shade of walkways leading to boat docks and piers.

Some water vegetation, such as weeds and grasses, also create shade for bass to hold in during the middle hours of the day. The thicker the cover (and the denser the grass), the more likely you’ll find bass holding there.

A friend of mine likes to use soft plastics and jigs in big water shade.

I’ve seen him pitch his plastic worm or lizard under a boat dock with excellent results.

I’ve also found that crawling a jig along the bottom, like drafting a worm, will invite a strike or two.

When I was a boy, I often tossed two-piece artificial minnows and tiny orange-black flat fish as far as I could under the boat dock during the middle of the day.

Really, just about anything, including jigs or plastic worms, can be fished around boat houses in the hot summer afternoons with bass-producing results.

I’ve taken a few bass in the grass with an old-style “pumpkinseed” lure. Of course, I’d toss it a few feet into the currents, away from the vegetation, and allow the bass to swim out and get it.

In clear, shallow water, it’s a good idea to wait until you see the lure disappear before you jerk the rod to set the hooks. Sometimes you can jerk the plug right out of the fish’s mouth before he gets a lock on it.

To catch big bass in the middle of the day during the summer months, fish a heavy jig that will punch a hole in the thick grass. Then let the bait fall and watch your line to see the strike.

If the bass doesn’t attack the bait within 10 seconds of its laying on the bottom, then reel the lure in and make another cast.

And if there’s a small creek flowing into the stream or lake, it’s usually a good place for bass, because the water coming in is cooler, according to Mark Scott, assistant chief fisheries biologist with the DNR in Charleston.

“Live bait can be productive, too,” Scott said. “Anglers should not be afraid to try something new. If the fish aren’t biting one kind of lure or bait, don’t hesitate to try another.”

He added, “If one place isn’t producing fish, anglers should move downstream. Covering more territory maximizes your chances of success. When you move around, you put your lure in front of more active fish, those that are feeding, instead of wasting your time in one spot, fishing for something that isn’t going to bite.”

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 5

Darian Burke
3d ago

Sort of obvious isn't it lol but I love bass fishing so I still read these articles. Texas is too hot right now to fish but I've caught a few 3 pounders in 100 degree weather

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Hot Weather#Fish
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Field & Stream

Why Snakeheads Are Better Than Bass

I can tell just by the take that a largemouth ate my frog. It was sudden but quiet, creating a muted dimple on the surface along the lily pads. Not much fanfare in the hit. Now, I’m not suggesting that bass never eat a hollow-body frog in a violent way, because they do when they’re in the mood or when they’re big. But in the waters I fish, the bass are on the smaller side and tend to drag a frog under instead of inhaling the bait. This two-pounder gives me one jump when I set the hook, and you’d think after spending an entire July afternoon roasting in a South Jersey marsh with zero bites so far, I’d be grateful. But I’m not.
ANIMALS
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip

Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect. As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Photographer Shares Viral Photo of a Crab Sporting Human Teeth

A deep-sea fisherman confounded the internet with a popular Instagram post of his latest catch: a crab that had human teeth. Roman Fedortsov, a photographer who works on a fishing trawler in Western Russia, posts images of some of the most unusual deep-sea catches on his Instagram page. Last week, Fedorstov's 652,000 followers found themselves cringing over a photo shared by the photographer-fisherman.
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy