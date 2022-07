The Dodgers have rarely ended up on the losing side of trade during the Andrew Friedman era. LA has largely avoided giving away quality prospect talent in most trades, but their deadline acquisition of Tony Watson from Pittsburgh isn't aging well. Watson provided quality relief in 24 games in 2017 (2.70 ERA) and pitched well in the NLCS and World Series (0 earned runs in 6.0 IP), but Oneil Cruz, the prospect LA gave up to get Watson, has emerged as the Pirates shortstop of the future.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO