Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Lil Durk

By Mitchell Peters
 4 days ago

Kid Cudi stormed off the stage during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday (July 22) after being hit numerous times by objects thrown from the crowd.

The “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper, who was a last-minute replacement for Kanye West (who now goes by Ye), was early into his late-night performance when he stopped the show after being hit in the face by what appeared to be a water bottle. Clearly rattled, Cudi gave the audience a final warning before ultimately exiting the stage.

“Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f—ing thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” the rapper and actor said sternly. “Throw one more f—ing thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not f—ing playing. I’m not f—ing playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll f—ing leave If I get hit with one more f—ing thing, if I see one more f—ing thing on this f—ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f— with me.”

Of course, as soon as Cudi was finished reprimanding the rowdy crowd, another bottle was thrown onto the stage and the rapper kept his promise and left.

Rolling Loud responded to the situation through Twitter on Saturday. “Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone,” the festival wrote . “We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!”

Billboard has reached out to representatives for Cudi and Rolling Loud for additional comment.

At around the same time Cudi ended his set, Lil Durk was performing on another stage at Rolling Loud, where Ye made a surprise appearance. During his brief cameo, the superstar rapper and fashion mogul’s performed his hit song “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” from his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo . Watch Ye’s surprise appearance in a fan-captured video here .

Ye’s cameo was especially shocking since he had canceled his headlining slot at the Miami festival less than a week ago. He was replaced by Cudi, whom he was beefing with earlier this year. In February, Ye announced on social media that Cudi wouldn’t be featured on his Donda 2 album because of the rapper’s friendship with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Cudi, who last collaborated with Ye on 2021’s Donda , left a scathing comment directly on Ye’s Instagram post, saying, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha.” He added, “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

Following Ye’s cancellation at Rolling Loud, the festival’s co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler shared the following statement: “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” the co-founders said. “We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Watch Cudi walk off the stage at Rolling Loud in the video below via TMZ .

