'It was kind of a no-brainer': Michigan transfer talks decision to join Bakich at Clemson

It didn’t take long for Erik Bakich’s move from Michigan to Clemson to pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Infielder Riley Bertram, who played for Bakich at Michigan, intends to follow his coach to Clemson.

Bertram announced via social media on Tuesday, June 21, that he will use his final season of eligibility to transfer to Clemson.

Bertram started each of the last two seasons in the Wolverines’ middle infield, starting 31 of 37 games at second base in 2021 before moving to shortstop this season. He started all 62 games for Michigan this year, hitting .298 with two home runs, 19 doubles and 40 RBIs.

He hit .271 in four years at Michigan and brings a .946 career fielding percentage to Clemson, which is starting over under Bakich.

“When Coach Bakich and his staff decided to go to Clemson and that was their decision — that was awesome — I was really happy for them and still happy for them, Bertram told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview earlier this week. It was a great opportunity for them.”

Bertram decided to enter the transfer portal since he already finished four years at the University of Michigan and got his degree. He admitted that being a graduate transfer is a little bit of a smoother process.

“When Coach Bakich reached out and wanted me to be a Tiger, I thought it was kind of a no-brainer,” Bertram continued. “I played with him for four years and I loved him. To go play a fifth-year in the ACC around some really good baseball players, I couldn’t turn that offer down.”

About a couple of weeks ago after Bertram elected to follow Bakich down to Tiger Town, he took an unofficial visit to Clemson. Bertram drove down with his mother and they spent two days checking out his new home.

“It was beautiful,” he said. “It was everything. You can’t not enjoy being in Clemson and being around that atmosphere.”

Ideally, Bertram would like to be down in Clemson as soon as possible, but he won’t be able to move into his new apartment until mid-August. Right now, he’s living out the remainder of his lease in Ann Arbor through July and he’ll have a two-week gap where he’ll be able to go home to Indiana before he starts his final season of collegiate baseball.

Bertram got some “awesome” news when he found out that Willie Weiss would also be joining him at Clemson. Weiss announced his decision shortly after Bertram did and believe it or not, the two were roommates up at Michigan.

“Having Willie come down with me and me going with him, we’re gonna share a lease next year as well at Clemson,” Bertram said. “It’s a little bit more exciting. Having the coaching staff there is good too, but their coaches and it’s a lot better going in knowing that I have a friend going in too.”

It also makes life a little easier now that Bertram doesn’t have to worry about finding a roommate.

First and foremost, Bertram is excited to be going to a program where winning is in the fabric of the culture. He’s excited for the opportunity that lies ahead and added that it’s obviously his goal to play shortstop for Clemson this season. At the same time, he also said that in Baskich’s system nothing is given and everything is earned.

“I know there’s a lot of great players that are going to be there,” he said. “Ideally, I’d like to go in there and earn that position or earn a starting position. Everything under his watch is mainly, who’s going to earn it? He’s not just going to hand out positions.”

Bertram doesn’t believe that Bakich or Nick Schnabel have ever entered a season with the word “rebuild” in the back of their minds. He says that there are multiple ways to find a way to the NCAA tournament and find a way to the main goal, which is making it to Ohama and hosting up a trophy at the end.

“They want to win, which is always something that I think is the most important thing,” Bertram said. “You got to want to win. You have to do everything that you can to find a way to have more runs at the end of the game. That’s their main goal is to find any way to win.

“And at the same time, they’re personable people. You can talk to them about anything. They know a lot about you. They invest in you, not only as one of their players but as a friend that you talk to.The connection, in my four years, even coming in as a freshman, they always made me feel at home. I have a lot of respect for that staff and I love them.”

Photo courtesy of Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.