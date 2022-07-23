ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

'It was kind of a no-brainer': Michigan transfer talks decision to join Bakich at Clemson

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v6V4_0gqHuVgj00

It didn’t take long for Erik Bakich’s move from Michigan to Clemson to pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Infielder Riley Bertram, who played for Bakich at Michigan, intends to follow his coach to Clemson.

Bertram announced via social media on Tuesday, June 21, that he will use his final season of eligibility to transfer to Clemson.

Bertram started each of the last two seasons in the Wolverines’ middle infield, starting 31 of 37 games at second base in 2021 before moving to shortstop this season. He started all 62 games for Michigan this year, hitting .298 with two home runs, 19 doubles and 40 RBIs.

He hit .271 in four years at Michigan and brings a .946 career fielding percentage to Clemson, which is starting over under Bakich.

“When Coach Bakich and his staff decided to go to Clemson and that was their decision — that was awesome — I was really happy for them and still happy for them, Bertram told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview earlier this week. It was a great opportunity for them.”

Bertram decided to enter the transfer portal since he already finished four years at the University of Michigan and got his degree. He admitted that being a graduate transfer is a little bit of a smoother process.

“When Coach Bakich reached out and wanted me to be a Tiger, I thought it was kind of a no-brainer,” Bertram continued. “I played with him for four years and I loved him. To go play a fifth-year in the ACC around some really good baseball players, I couldn’t turn that offer down.”

About a couple of weeks ago after Bertram elected to follow Bakich down to Tiger Town, he took an unofficial visit to Clemson. Bertram drove down with his mother and they spent two days checking out his new home.

“It was beautiful,” he said. “It was everything. You can’t not enjoy being in Clemson and being around that atmosphere.”

Ideally, Bertram would like to be down in Clemson as soon as possible, but he won’t be able to move into his new apartment until mid-August. Right now, he’s living out the remainder of his lease in Ann Arbor through July and he’ll have a two-week gap where he’ll be able to go home to Indiana before he starts his final season of collegiate baseball.

Bertram got some “awesome” news when he found out that Willie Weiss would also be joining him at Clemson. Weiss announced his decision shortly after Bertram did and believe it or not, the two were roommates up at Michigan.

“Having Willie come down with me and me going with him, we’re gonna share a lease next year as well at Clemson,” Bertram said. “It’s a little bit more exciting. Having the coaching staff there is good too, but their coaches and it’s a lot better going in knowing that I have a friend going in too.”

It also makes life a little easier now that Bertram doesn’t have to worry about finding a roommate.

First and foremost, Bertram is excited to be going to a program where winning is in the fabric of the culture. He’s excited for the opportunity that lies ahead and added that it’s obviously his goal to play shortstop for Clemson this season. At the same time, he also said that in Baskich’s system nothing is given and everything is earned.

“I know there’s a lot of great players that are going to be there,” he said. “Ideally, I’d like to go in there and earn that position or earn a starting position. Everything under his watch is mainly, who’s going to earn it? He’s not just going to hand out positions.”

Bertram doesn’t believe that Bakich or Nick Schnabel have ever entered a season with the word “rebuild” in the back of their minds. He says that there are multiple ways to find a way to the NCAA tournament and find a way to the main goal, which is making it to Ohama and hosting up a trophy at the end.

“They want to win, which is always something that I think is the most important thing,” Bertram said. “You got to want to win. You have to do everything that you can to find a way to have more runs at the end of the game. That’s their main goal is to find any way to win.

“And at the same time, they’re personable people. You can talk to them about anything. They know a lot about you. They invest in you, not only as one of their players but as a friend that you talk to.The connection, in my four years, even coming in as a freshman, they always made me feel at home. I have a lot of respect for that staff and I love them.”

Photo courtesy of Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

4-star commit Hoffler goes in-depth on All In Cookout experience

The premier event on Clemson’s summer recruiting calendar arrived Monday. After having an offcial visit weekend that led to a parade of commitments earlier this summer, Clemson held its annual All In Cookout on Monday. Clemson’s commitments comprised the vast majority of cookout attendees, including AJ Hoffler, the four-star defensive end out of Atlanta’s (Ga.) Woodward Academy.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Randall details rehab, mindset following ACL injury

Initially, he didn’t think it was his knee. Adam Randall’s ACL injury happened during the latter part of the spring. Clemson’s freshman receiver caught a pass over the middle, and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter closed in for the tackle. Randall remembers hearing a pop from the force of the hit, though it came from the back of his right leg.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Former ACC commit picks up Clemson offer on visit

Clemson extended an offer to an uncommitted prospect who was on campus Monday. Stockbridge (Ga.) 2023 three-star cornerback Shelton Lewis announced the offer via social media on Monday evening. Lewis, who was previously committed to the University of Pittsburgh for 22 days last month, was on campus for Clemson’s All In Cookout.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Monday night All In Cookout update

The premier event on Clemson’s summer recruiting calendar arrived today. With the Tigers holding their annual All In Cookout beginning this afternoon, The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along an update regarding some of what we have gathered about the cookout as of this evening. Clemson’s commitments comprised the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Erik Bakich
The Clemson Insider

Brownell gives latest on Hall's injury status

Clemson’s men’s basketball program continues to hold out hope that its star player will return from his latest injury sooner rather than later, though Brad Brownell isn’t making any promises. PJ Hall is just a few days into his latest stint of rehabilitation. The Tigers’ rising junior...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Why Clemson's top defensive signee stuck with Tigers after coordinator change

When news of Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma broke back in December, Jeadyn Lukus’ phone started blowing up. And he wasn’t the only one. Clemson lost three blue-chip recruits once Venables, the Tigers’ longtime defensive coordinator, left the program to take his first head coaching job. IMG Academy teammates Jihaad Campbell, Keon Sabb and Daylon Everette, ranked as four-star prospects or higher, ended up at Alabama, Michigan and Georgia, respectively.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Bakich, Clemson land big-time commit after camp

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge. Class of 2025 outfielder Logan Struk of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Charleston, S.C.) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Monday afternoon. Struk, who will play for Team Elite Platinum in the fall, was offered by Clemson after a...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Acc
The Clemson Insider

Clemson ‘definitely’ a favorite for talented Columbia WR

A talented in-state prospect whose recruitment is picking up was on campus at Clemson earlier this summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp. Ridge View High School (Columbia, S.C.) wide receiver Adonis McDaniel, a rising senior in the class of 2023, had an outstanding experience at the camp on Thursday, June 2 while working with and learning from Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Clemson Insider

Healthy again, touted freshman eager to make impact in Clemson's secondary

It wasn’t the best time, though it rarely is for any injury. Yet all things considered, it could’ve been worse for Jeadyn Lukus. Lukus is more than four months removed from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, an injury that started during his prep days as a star defensive back at nearby Mauldin High. It was aggravated this spring to the point of a complete tear when Lukus dove to deflect a pass during one of Clemson’s practices.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

NFL trainer says former Clemson WR 'is going to have a big year'

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins found a new home in the NFL over the offseason, signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in April. Although Watkins has been plagued by injuries throughout his professional career — and got hurt again last season, when he had a career-low 27 catches, 394 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the Baltimore Ravens — multiple members of the Packers’ organization have hyped Watkins up this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Clemson Insider

Nothing has changed with this plan along Clemson’s offensive line

What was strongly trending in a particular direction for Clemson’s offensive line coming out of the spring is now official. Clemson will have a new starting center to begin the 2022 season, though it won’t be an addition from the transfer portal. Instead, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed senior Will Putnam is “definitely our starter” heading into fall camp, which will begin for the Tigers on Aug. 5.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy