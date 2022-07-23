ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vancouver Titans part with sHockWave

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ap7r_0gqHuUo000

The Vancouver Titans dropped starting DPS Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen from the roster.

“Today we part ways with @sHockWaveOW,” the Overwatch League team tweeted Friday night. “We want to thank sHockWave for his time and dedication throughout the season. We appreciate his passion and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

sHockWave, who turns 22 on Monday, spent six months with the Titans in 2020 and the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Fusion before signing on again with Vancouver last November.

The Titans were in need of a roster shakeup. They are 0-12 with a minus-29 differential, in last place in the OWL’s West standings.

sHockWave said he didn’t want to leave the organization.

“Not my decision, but I hope the team will do well in the future,” the Danish player posted to social media. “Thanks for the time @VancouverTitans”

The Titans didn’t qualify for the current Midsummer Madness tournament. Their next match is set for Aug. 12 against the Toronto Defiant.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

Lazy Lamar Jackson takes continue with NFL coach blasting star QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the news throughout the offseason as the fomer NFL MVP remains in a contract stalemate with his team. Jackson is technically slated to hit free agency following the 2022 season and has not necessarily been willing to engage the Ravens’ in substantive contract talks. He’s seemingly betting on himself this coming season in hopes of cashing in big time next spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shockwave#American Football#Video Game#The Philadelphia Fusion#Owl#Danish#Midsummer Madness#Midseason Madness
Sportsnaut

Draymond Green wants max contract from Warriors

Power forward Draymond Green is seeking a maximum contract extension from the Golden State Warriors, however The Athletic reported Wednesday that the team has “no plans” to accommodate him. Green, who is seeking a four-year deal when he’s eligible for a new contract on Aug. 3, is set...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Bears sign lineman Riley Reiff to 1-year deal

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive tackle and former first-round pick Riley Reiff on Tuesday. The deal could be worth up to $12.5 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Reiff is expected to nab the starting spot at left tackle for the Bears. “That’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Kansas City Chiefs tweak Travis Kelce’s contract

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received a bump in pay for the 2022 season to compensate for the rising market value at his position, according to NFL Network. Multiple reports indicate Kelce, who is signed through 2025, will be closer to the top tier of annual salaries for players at the position this season. The Chiefs, per NFL Network, opted to move money forward from the back end of the four-year, $57.25 million contract signed in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy