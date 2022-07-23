ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Strong T-Storm until 10:45AM CDT – portions Kane and Kendall CO…

By Paul Dailey
WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kendall and southern Kane Counties through 1045 AM CDT... At 1001 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a...

wgntv.com

qrockonline.com

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning until 10AM – portions of Kane/Kendall/DeKalb CO…

.A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES... At 935 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, or near Aurora, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Oswego, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Big Rock and Kaneville. This includes... Aurora University, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 102 and 120. ___________________________________________________________________
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
star967.net

NWS Confirms Three Tornadoes Hit Will County

The National Weather Service is confirming that three tornadoes hit Will County Saturday. All three are categorized as EF-0. The first tornado touched down at the White Eagle Golf Club and tracked through Naperville for less than five miles before lifting. The second touched down in far southern Romeoville and briefly in Crest Hill. That funnel cloud produced damage in Crest Hill and northern Joliet. A brief third tornado touched down north of Manhattan where it produced tree and minor structural damage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Flood Advisory until 10:45AM CDT – Cook and Will CO…

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Cook and Will. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 841 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen based on radar and surface observations. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Joliet, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon and Minooka.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #493 has been canceled. The severe thunderstorms have stayed to the north of Illinois and have moved east into Lake Michigan

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 493 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 927 PM CDT SAT JUL 23 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, CRYSTAL LAKE, GURNEE, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, ROCKFORD, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

Another rounds of storms is developing in the Chicago area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Lake and McHenry counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. A Flood Watch is also in effect for more of the Chicago area from 7 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday. Latest...
MCHENRY, IL
WGN News

Second tornado confirmed in Saturday mornings severe weather

Tornado occurred in Crest Hill, Joliet, National Weather Service confirms. The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado occurred Saturday as part of the severe weather that moved through the Chicago suburbs. The second tornado occurred in Crest Hill and was tracked into Joliet before lifting, the NWS tweeted.
CREST HILL, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado touches down in Suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Humidity has brought severe storms to Northern Illinois, and one Chicago suburb has been left with severe damage. A tornado touched down in Naperville Saturday. It had peak winds estimated at 80 miles per hour, and a second confirmed tornado had peak winds around 70 miles per hour. The storms were […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with a few showers/storms

CHICAGO — Lots of clouds Wednesday, warmer and muggier. Chance of AM showers and thunderstorms. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 84, near 80 lakeside. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Decreasing clouds and warmer tonight. Winds:...
ENVIRONMENT
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Hits Naperville | 87th Street Bridge | Plank Bar & Kitchen Reopens

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville on Saturday morning around 5:40 a.m. It touched down at White Eagle Golf Club and moved southeast through Naperville for 4.5 miles. Estimated peak winds in the storm were 85 mph. Some of the damage reported included downed trees, fallen branches, overturned bleachers and fence damage at the Neuqua Valley High School softball field and some roof damage to a shopping plaza at the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. No injuries were reported.
NAPERVILLE, IL

