Cook County, IL

Strong T-Storm until 10:45AM CDT – portions of Will/DuPage/Cook CO…

By Paul Dailey
WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article.A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Will, southern DuPage and south central Cook Counties through 1045 AM CDT... At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Aurora, moving...

wgntv.com

qrockonline.com

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
100.9 The Eagle

See Damage from Tornadoes Over the Weekend in Illinois

It was a stormy weekend in and around the Chicago, Illinois area over the weekend with confirmed tornadoes that touched down. New video shows the damage that has affected several communities. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Naperville, Crest Hill and also Joliet, Illinois. Fox 32...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning until 11:15AM CDT – portions of Will/DuPage CO…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still occuring with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Flood Advisory until 10:45AM CDT – Cook and Will CO…

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Cook and Will. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 841 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen based on radar and surface observations. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Joliet, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon and Minooka.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

NWS Confirms Third Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area. A brief EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down north of Manhattan, the NWS said Sunday. It produced sporadic tree damage and some minor structural damage.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Tornado snaps trees, damages roofs in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Meteorologist Todd Kluber says snapped trees and minor damage to roofs were reported Saturday in Naperville, west of Chicago. The tornado was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

NWS Confirms Three Tornadoes Hit Will County

The National Weather Service is confirming that three tornadoes hit Will County Saturday. All three are categorized as EF-0. The first tornado touched down at the White Eagle Golf Club and tracked through Naperville for less than five miles before lifting. The second touched down in far southern Romeoville and briefly in Crest Hill. That funnel cloud produced damage in Crest Hill and northern Joliet. A brief third tornado touched down north of Manhattan where it produced tree and minor structural damage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN News

Second tornado confirmed in Saturday mornings severe weather

Tornado occurred in Crest Hill, Joliet, National Weather Service confirms. The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado occurred Saturday as part of the severe weather that moved through the Chicago suburbs. The second tornado occurred in Crest Hill and was tracked into Joliet before lifting, the NWS tweeted.
CREST HILL, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe Weather Reports Saturday morning – includes tornado touchdown in Naperville

1:14AM…Half-dollar-sized hail…Lakemoor, McHenry CO. 1:45AM…Quarter-sized hail…Park City, Lake CO IL. 5:18AM…58 mph wind gust…O’Hare Airport, Cook CO. 5:41AM…Tornado touchdown – damaged roof/downed trees…Naperville. 7AM…67 mph wind gust…Wheatfield, Jasper CO IN. 7:25AM…Nickel-sized hail..Martinton, Iroquois CO. 8:17AM…Quarter-sized hail…Polo, Ogle...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

Another rounds of storms is developing in the Chicago area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Lake and McHenry counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. A Flood Watch is also in effect for more of the Chicago area from 7 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday. Latest...
MCHENRY, IL
nypressnews.com

A day after tornadoes hit suburbs, ‘torrential rainfall’ expected to affect area south of I-80 into NW Indiana

A day after two tornadoes touched down in the suburbs, “torrential rain” was expected across large swaths of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. By 9:45 a.m. Sunday, rain that was affecting Chicago had shifted to the area south of the Interstate 80 corridor and stretched into northwest Indiana, according to Lee Carlaw, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
