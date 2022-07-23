Alecia Anne Dowdy – July 20, 2022

Alecia Anne Dowdy was born on November 23, 1963, to George and Shanna Fink in Las Vegas Nevada. She returned to her eternal home on July 20, 2022. Alecia grew up in many places around the country because the family moved around. She was a happy child and loved life. She...
Alyssa Marie Gaynor, 32, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Community Church at 11 AM in Susanville, California. Alyssa was born as the oldest child of Billy Ray Boling and Lori Ann Griffith on Saturday, June...
Robert Oliver Lillard, our loving father passed away on 5/30/2022 in Standish, California. He was born May 31, 1938, son of Oliver & Patricia Lillard in Sacramento, California. Robert went to El Camino High School and met Nancy Sharp. They married at an early age and had four children, daughters, Laura, Julie, Jennifer and a son, John. As Robert graduated from Sac State University, he pursued a career in the Aerospace industry as an Aerospace engineer. He worked for McDonnell Douglas at that time in Sacramento. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local Union No 3. The family moved to Nipomo, California where he then worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a project manager which tested missiles and rockets. He worked on many projects for NASA including the Apollo project and the International Space Station at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He received an Award of Merit from NASA in recognition for his dedication, achievement and support of the manned space program. He also received from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a group achievement award to the Delta Operations Team for his outstanding service working for the Delta Program which accomplished over 100 successful launches. He continued to work in the Aerospace industry until he retired at age 66.
Clareissa Barr and Matt Canada Welcome Brooklyn Grace, born July 20, 2022, at 4:44p.m., in Susanville. Brooklyn weighed 6 lbs 9 oz and was 19 inches long. Do you have a birth announcement for SusanvilleStuff? Click here and visit our Birth Announcement submission page.
Olivia Ormachea, a petite blonde beauty, was crowned Miss Lassen County last week in front of a capacity audience. Clad in a sparkling turquoise gown, Ormachea was also recognized for having the Best Talent with her performance of a lyrical dance to “You Say” and Most Photogenic. Olivia...
One of the reasons I love our community is that I often get to see things from different perspectives. This week my wonderful friend Carla from the Susanville Salvation Army is sharing about a wonderful experience she and many of our local children recently had. And what better way to...
A Harvest Festival will be held in Susanville, commencing September 9th and covering a period of four days, in which the whole of Lassen County will take part. Plans are extensive and every form of entertainment will be in action to please the public. It has just been decided that...
Lassen Family Services will be hosting a Clothing Giveaway today, July 27th from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. in the parking lot at 1306 Riverside Drive in Susanville. Everyone is welcome to stop by, browse, and take clothing. If you wish to donate, LFS will be accepting non-perishable food items for food...
Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m., at Lassen Family Services or via Zoom. LFS Parenting Program and Housing Program are partnering with Golden 1 to provide free, weekly budgeting classes. Please call 530.257.4599 for more information or to get the Zoom link.
The annual Lassen County Fair Parade got off to a wild start Saturday morning when the driver of a truck reported stolen in Redding led CHP units on a high-speed pursuit that ended on Main Street in uptown Susanville just moments before the parade was set to begin. Shortly before...
This year the Lassen County Fair was full of “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots”. The Junior Livestock Auction raised over $349,051 with 114 lots sold in the Livestock Pavilion on July 24th. That is a show of great support from the community and surrounding areas for the youths of Lassen County.
Want to watch the antics of a kitten? Or would you prefer to cuddle with a more mellow cat? Either way — PAWS has just the companion for you. The Plumas Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has been rescuing, providing medical care, and finding loving homes for abandoned, neglected, and homeless cats in Plumas County for nearly a quarter century. Now the volunteers who run it, need the public’s assistance. PAWS is looking for board members, more volunteers, and financial assistance to help provide care for the kitten and cat population, which is exceeding capacity.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, California. “It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two inmates at separate California prisons were killed in weekend attacks by other inmates, corrections officials said Monday. One victim was previously suspected in his cellmate’s death, and two of the four attackers were also suspected in prior slayings, authorities confirmed. The first happened Friday night...
A 62-year-old man from Doyle died in an evening crash near Highway 395 Friday, July 15. According to a statement from the CHP, about 8:44 p.m. Friday, July 15 officers responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an unresponsive male on South Constantia Road, approximately 1 mile west of Highway 395.
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly...
There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at 9:00a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. There will also be a Special Quad County (Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra) Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at 2:00p.m. at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Jensen Hall.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus...
Plumas County Public Health released its latest COVID numbers, today, July 25. (Public Health had been reporting every Thursday, but skipped July 21). On July 7, Public Health reported 36 cases; on July 14 that number rose to 60; and today, July 25, 30 cases were reported. Of course that’s...
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 18, 2022. July 18. Trying...
