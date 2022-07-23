ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Brooklyn Park police exchanges gunfire with an armed suspect

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb say an armed intruder has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with an officer. Brooklyn...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 1

David Schulte
4d ago

plus it sounds like they didn't make in a big crowd out of it because the BLM Marx's group must know must have been a white man

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Minneapolis Police#Swat#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

12-Year-Old Boy Shot Outside Brooklyn Park’s Zanewood Rec Center

Police: 12-year-old Shot by Zanewood Recreation Center Not Intended Target. Brooklyn Park police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and injuring a 12-year-old boy outside the Zanewood Recreation Center on Monday night. “It could have been me. I could have been shot,” said Melvin Sambola, who lives near...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County Jail Employee Charged With Aiding Murder Suspect

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 54-year-old Ramsey County Jail employee has been charged with aiding murder suspect Delaquay Williams. Investigators say Christine Satriano told Williams “someone is talking” and that caused safety issues for the person she named. Williams is being held on suspicion of killing 31-year-old Regis Jones in March. Prosecutors accuse Williams of killing Jones to cover up a February homicide. Shortly after Satriano was detained authorities found a letter Williams had written to her asking her to pass information to his co-defendants. Satriano has a hearing set for next week.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Chanhassen man charged after incident in Virginia

A Chanhassen man faces attempted aggravated robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Miguel Angel Grijalva, Junior, 21, is accused of trying to take the keys to a truck last week. Police say a girl was holding the keys, and was walking into Target at the time. The complaint...
CHANHASSEN, MN
KROC News

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Edina superintendent: Noose reportedly found at community center

EDINA, Minn. — A noose was found hanging at the Edina Community Center Tuesday morning, according to a message from Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley. In the message to families, Dr. Stanley said a staff member found a rope that was "harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards."
EDINA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy