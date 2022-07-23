ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Access is helping families in need of a more accessible home

By Breandan Rook, Jack Heinrich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/17/22 Access Elevator’s VP of...

CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurant worker begs for help to fund daughter's kidney surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant worker is begging for help.His daughter needs a life-saving transplant but he can't afford the operation.Tips aren't going to cut it. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside his plea.It was Manny Carchi's first day off in months. He's been working three gigs, non-stop."I was saving before the pandemic but in the pandemic, I lost my job," said Carchi who spent all his reserve cash quickly on medicine for his daughter, Mayra who lives in Ecuador. "She was born just with one kidney," said Carchi. That one kidney is now failing. It's functioning at only...
Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
Cook County hoping to eliminate $1 billion in medical debt

Chicago Tribune reporter A.D. Quig joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss her article detailing how Cook County hopes to use $12 million in taxpayer money to eliminate $1 billion in medical debt. She elaborates on how medical debt works in terms of hospitals getting rid of it, how debt buying agencies go about purchasing that debt, and more!
Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
There is such a thing as a free lunch

100,000 meals are being given to Chicago kids in the Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program. The age-old saying that there isn’t such a thing likely has roots in Chicago’s saloons that were giving free lunch to customers — as long as they paid for drinks. This summer in Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center, which doesn’t open until 2025, is giving the city a taste of the type of community programming it’ll be bringing to the city. The Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program has a goal of handing out 100,000 meals this summer to Chicago children up to age 18. Michael Strautmanis of the Obama Foundation spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the origin of the program and the partnership with community groups like After School Matters, the Gary Comer Youth Center, and the YMCA.
Great Giveaway Offers Families In Rogers Park Free Toys, Bikes, Activities

ROGERS PARK — Families can take home free toys and bikes after enjoying kid-friendly activities at the second annual Great Giveaway this week. The Great Giveaway runs 2-6 p.m. Saturday in Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St., with activities for the whole family, including pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival activities and a basketball tournament with cash prizes, according to an event listing.
Mom on a mission with back to school drive

Two years after losing her 9-year old son to gun violence, a Chicago mother continues on her mission to help children on the city’s near north side.  Jalisa Ford launched the 1 JAR Foundation after her son, Janari Ricks, was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green row homes.  She appeared on the […]
Chicago: The City of Festivals

Jason Lesniewicz from Choose Chicago talks with Steve Dale on what there is to do here in Chicago when visiting. Jason mentions many different events from music to food and drinks that are upcoming in the city of Chicago.
Latest viral TikTok challenge targets Kia owners

Paul Brian, Emmy Award-winning automotive expert and analyst, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the Kia Challenge, a viral trend that’s heavily circulated on TikTok, by which criminals are able to ‘hot wire’ a vehicle using a USB cord. Follow Your Favorite...
Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of...
