Diddy Celebrates ‘No Way Out’ 25th Anniversary With Special Release

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is celebrating a career milestone in a major way. The Hip-Hop mogul has announced a special release in honor of the 25th anniversary of his Grammy Award-winning debut No Way Out, which includes a new digital deluxe edition of the album, a colored-vinyl reissue, and upgraded music videos.

The digital deluxe is dropped on Friday (July 22) on all digital and streaming services, exactly 25 years from the date of the original release. The upgraded release features the original album and 15 rare tracks, including remixes, radio mixes, and instrumentals.

Honoree Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Coke onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

In addition to the digital reissue, a 2-LP version of No Way Out on white vinyl is available to pre-order for $39.98, with the records due in November to celebrate Hip-Hop History month. It will be the first time the album is available on vinyl since it’s original 1997 release.

Lastly, the music videos from the album’s top songs are being remastered for better quality. The HD visual for “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” was issued in March. It will be followed later this year by upgraded versions of “Been Around The World,” “All About The Benjamins” (Remix), “All About The Benjamins (Rock Remix),” and “Victory.

In 1997, No Way Out was released and debuted at No. 1. The album went on to earn 7x Platinum

certification by the RIAA and win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. The certified classic features The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, The Lox, Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, and Busta Rhymes

Recently honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards for his decades-long career, Diddy is still making music as well as finding success with business adventures.

