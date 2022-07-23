Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Inks new deal with Boston

Manager Bob Melvin said Machado tweaked his left ankle "a little bit" during the 10th inning of Tuesday's win over the Tigers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Machado apparently suffered the injury when stepping on first base as he reached via an error as the second batter of the 10th inning, though he remained in the game and eventually came around to score. The 30-year-old will be evaluated further Wednesday. San Diego has a scheduled day off Thursday, so the team could opt to rest Machado on Wednesday to give him two full days of rest ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Twins.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO