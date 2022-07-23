ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Inks new deal with Boston

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Studnicka signed a two-year contract with the Bruins on Saturday. The deal will carry...

www.cbssports.com

