Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Drives in four in rout

With just one week until Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Washington Nationals continue to discuss trades involving outfielder Juan Soto, according to what league sources have told CBS Sports. Soto's availability stems from his recent rejection of a 15-year, $440 million extension. CBS Sports has already ranked Soto's likeliest...
The Atlanta Braves may be heartened to realize that, at 58-39 and 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East, they're in a much better position this trade deadline than they were last, when they entered July 31 with a 52-55 record. Of course, the direness of that situation inspired general manager Alex Anthopoulos to make a series of additions that later proved pivotal to the Braves' World Series run, including Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler.
The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
Dozier isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier is resting after he went 4-for-16 with a double, two RBI, three walks and two strikeouts over the last five games. MJ Melendez is starting in right field while Cam Gallagher takes over behind the plate.
Ruiz will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Though he'll be included in the lineup for the series finale, the 23-year-old rookie is starting for only the second time in seven games and looks like he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role for the time being. The Padres could welcome Wil Myers (knee) back from the 10-day injured list later this week, at which point Ruiz could be a natural candidate to get optioned back to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.
Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is a 3:40 p.m. Eastern start time. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's a question of if he'll be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June.
Sewald suffered a blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers, surrendering two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in the eighth inning. Manager Scott Servais turned to his best bullpen option to protect a two-run lead in the eighth with the top of the lineup due to bat and Sewald started strong with two quick outs. However, the 32-year-old walked the next two Rangers and served up a game-tying Adolis Garcia double to be stung with his third blown save of the campaign. Sewald had converted 12 straight combined saves and holds prior Tuesday's mishap and still possesses a quality 2.79 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 45 strikeouts in 38.2 innings across 39 appearances.
Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
Manager Bob Melvin said Machado tweaked his left ankle "a little bit" during the 10th inning of Tuesday's win over the Tigers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Machado apparently suffered the injury when stepping on first base as he reached via an error as the second batter of the 10th inning, though he remained in the game and eventually came around to score. The 30-year-old will be evaluated further Wednesday. San Diego has a scheduled day off Thursday, so the team could opt to rest Machado on Wednesday to give him two full days of rest ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Twins.
With the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline in the offing, it's rumor season around baseball. That's why we're here to round up all those rumors and pass them along to you via state-of-the-art HTML. Now let's jump into Monday's buzz around the biggest name on the market: Nationals superstar Juan Soto.
Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder impingement, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's yet another injury for the Rays, who ruled out Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) for the season Monday. Mejia had a .992 OPS through 14 games in July and was poised to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Zunino sidelined, but the switch-hitting catcher will now be out for at least the next 10 days. Rene Pinto was called up in a corresponding move to provide depth at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.
The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
