Philadelphia, PA

Philly heat wave brings extra dangers for those with underlying conditions

By Tim Jimenez
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvydA_0gqHrNym00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The hottest days so far in this extended Philadelphia heat wave were Saturday and Sunday. The extreme heat can take its toll on the body, particularly on someone with underlying health conditions.

Temperatures approached 100 degrees over the weekend and “feels-like” temperatures surpassed the century mark, according to NBC10 First Alert meteorologist Steve Sosna.

On Thursday, a 73-year-old man from Allentown who had underlying conditions became the first person in our area to die from heat-related issues during this hot spell.

Jefferson Health - Abington Department of Family Medicine Chair Dr. John Russell said we need to pay close attention to how we and those around us are feeling, and watch for warning signs.

“Starting to get symptoms of feeling weak, like they’re going to pass out,” said Dr. Russell. “Certainly anyone who is out in the heat and confused, that should really be a red flag to get someone care.”

Dr. Russell added that people with heart and respiratory issues are among those at higher risk.

“People who might take diuretics that are already being kind of dehydrated a little bit by the process of their medicine,” said Dr. Russell.

“Some of the mental health medicines. People who have diseases like Parkinson’s disease who might not necessarily perspire to the same amount.”

Officials especially stress hydration and staying in an air conditioned space.

A number of Philadelphia libraries are acting as cooling stations over the weekend.

SEPTA also set up four buses at various locations in the city where people can find a place to sit in the air conditioning. Those will stay open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Splashpads and spraygrounds are also open around the city, including one at Venice Island in Manayunk.

“It’s definitely going to cool you down if you’re burning up,” said a wet and cooled-down Quishawn. “You’ve definitely got to come through here and come get a nice little walk through with the water.”

Find your nearest cooling center, SEPTA cooling bus or city sprayground online .

Some people decided to beat the worst of the heat by doing their physical activity Saturday morning, before temperatures would break 90 degrees and begin their rise toward triple digits.

A few golfers got an early tee time at the Walnut Lane Golf Club in Roxborough.

“I play with some other guys who are retired also, and we golf at 7:30 a.m., finish by 11 a.m.,” said Joseph from West Philly. “I usually bring my water with me.”

He said it was still uncomfortable early on, but he chose not to ride in a golf cart, and he got his steps in.

“I’m fairly healthy,” he said, “so I figured I might as well walk.”

The city’s heatline runs through midnight. You can speak with a Department of Public Health nurse at 215-765-9040. But call 911 for heat emergencies that need to be addressed immediately.

