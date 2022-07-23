ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

Panhandle Kids Count Lions Club to host ‘Family Night at Camp’

By Alex Voland
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eChXL_0gqHp3Tv00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Panhandle Kids Count Lions Club announced that they will host “Family Night at Camp” from 4:30 p.m.m to 7:30 p.m. on August 6 at the High Plains Retreat Center located at 18511 City Lake Rd. The event is for individuals with special needs and their immediate family. There is no cost to attend.

Officials stated that activities will include swimming, camp crafts, the Giant Adventure Swing, and dinner. Officials also stated that lifeguards will be provided. Participants are asked to bring life preservers for use in the gradual entry pool. Participants are also asked to bring lawn chairs, towels, and bug spray.

The event is limited to the first 100 participants. For more information, contact the Panhandle Kids Count Lions Club at panhandlekidscountlions@gmail.com, or call 806-341-9791.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to host meeting regarding status of organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host a meeting Wednesday morning regarding the organization’s future. According to officials from ASCA, this meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S Madison St. in Amarillo, will give members of the organization the chance to explain where ASCA came from, where the organization is now as well as the status of, and the future of, the organization in the Amarillo community.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Panhandle, TX
Local
Texas Society
Panhandle, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lawn, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immediate Family#Count Lions Club#The Panhandle Kids#The Giant Adventure Swing
Mix 94.1

Lost Bull in River Road, Is This Your Big Fella?

When you live in an area like Amarillo and outside of the city, you find yourself in a rural area surrounded by livestock. Occasionally, you get a stray cow, horse, goat, etc. pop up on your property and you are easily able to find the owner. However, there is a...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Is Eerily Quiet On Sunday Nights. Why?

I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Furry Friends Rescued From Trailer Fire

7-26 the fire was quickly put out, and 10 dogs were rescued from inside. Ten dogs were rescued out of a burning trailer on Tuesday evening. The Amarillo Fire Department received a call at 7:53 pm to a fire at 1207 North Tyler Street. The mobile home was heavily engulfed...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy