Panhandle Kids Count Lions Club to host ‘Family Night at Camp’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Panhandle Kids Count Lions Club announced that they will host “Family Night at Camp” from 4:30 p.m.m to 7:30 p.m. on August 6 at the High Plains Retreat Center located at 18511 City Lake Rd. The event is for individuals with special needs and their immediate family. There is no cost to attend.

Officials stated that activities will include swimming, camp crafts, the Giant Adventure Swing, and dinner. Officials also stated that lifeguards will be provided. Participants are asked to bring life preservers for use in the gradual entry pool. Participants are also asked to bring lawn chairs, towels, and bug spray.

The event is limited to the first 100 participants. For more information, contact the Panhandle Kids Count Lions Club at panhandlekidscountlions@gmail.com, or call 806-341-9791.