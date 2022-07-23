3 killed, 2 seriously injured after vehicle crosses over I-94 median into oncoming traffic: MSP

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) - State police were forced to close WB I-94 in Dearborn Heights for several hours Saturday morning after a head-on collision killed three people and seriously injured two others.

Michigan State Police said the crash occurred around I-94 near Monroe Street just before 3 a.m. on July 23.

A preliminary investigation by police suggests the driver of a silver GMC Envoy was traveling on eastbound I-94 when it went off the freeway, crossed over the median and drove into oncoming traffic.

Police said a GMC Yukon and a motorcyclist were both struck by the wrong-way driver.

According to authorities, the motorcycle was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph when it was hit by the Envoy -- the driver and passenger of the Envoy were killed on impact.

The motorcyclist also died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the Taylor Fire Department, authorities added.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Yukon were severely injured in the crash and were transferred to a local hospital where they are reported to be in serious condition.

At this time, police said it is unclear why the driver of the GMC Envoy crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed down for several hours as police worked to gather evidence about the crash.

As of 11 a.m., WWJ traffic reporter Marty Bufalini confirmed the freeway had opened back up to travelers.

The investigation remains ongoing.