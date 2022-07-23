ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

3 killed, 2 seriously injured after vehicle crosses over I-94 median into oncoming traffic: MSP

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7o56_0gqHojjv00

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) - State police were forced to close WB I-94 in Dearborn Heights for several hours Saturday morning after a head-on collision killed three people and seriously injured two others.

Michigan State Police said the crash occurred around I-94 near Monroe Street just before 3 a.m. on July 23.

A preliminary investigation by police suggests the driver of a silver GMC Envoy was traveling on eastbound I-94 when it went off the freeway, crossed over the median and drove into oncoming traffic.

Police said a GMC Yukon and a motorcyclist were both struck by the wrong-way driver.

According to authorities, the motorcycle was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph when it was hit by the Envoy -- the driver and passenger of the Envoy were killed on impact.

The motorcyclist also died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the Taylor Fire Department, authorities added.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Yukon were severely injured in the crash and were transferred to a local hospital where they are reported to be in serious condition.

At this time, police said it is unclear why the driver of the GMC Envoy crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed down for several hours as police worked to gather evidence about the crash.

As of 11 a.m., WWJ traffic reporter Marty Bufalini confirmed the freeway had opened back up to travelers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Msp#Crossed Over#Median#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Wb#The Gmc Yukon#Wwj
Detroit News

Motorcycle rider, 32, dies after crash in Pontiac

Pontiac — A White Lake Township man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials identified the man as Andrew Joseph Haines, 32. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on northbound Gingell Court near Chamberlain in Pontiac, according to a preliminary investigation.
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

SHERIFF: Oakland County man dies after losing control of motorcycle

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man from White Lake Township died Sunday after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Gingell Ct. near Chamberlain St. in Pontiac. 32-year-old Andrew Joseph Haines crashed into the deck...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gun stolen in 2005 found after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A stolen gun was found when authorities responded to a crash Sunday night on the Southfield Freeway. Michigan State Police troopers were headed to the crash on the northbound side of the freeway at Grand River in Detroit at 11:45 p.m. when firefighters told them an unconscious driver had a pistol.
DETROIT, MI
Nationwide Report

46-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Taylor (Taylor, MI)

46-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report. A 46-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man lost their lives following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor. As per the initial information, the deadly three-vehicle wreck took place on I-94 near Monroe Street. The preliminary reports showed that a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it went over the median and into westbound traffic [...]
TAYLOR, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Driver arrested on outstanding warrants in Dearborn

During a routine traffic stop, in the area of Southbound Wyoming and Ford Road, at about 1:30 a.m. July 6, officers discovered a driver with outstanding warrants and arrested him. The driver was also unable to provide a license, instead only having a Michigan ID card. The man complied with...
DEARBORN, MI
Nationwide Report

3 people dead, 2 seriously injured after a three-vehicle wreck on I-94 in Taylor (Taylor, MI)

3 people dead, 2 seriously injured after a three-vehicle wreck on I-94 in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report. Three people lost their lives while two others suffered serious injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of I-94 near Monroe Street at 2:55 a.m. after getting reports of a three-vehicle wreck [...]
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman, 27, Killed In Harrison Township Apartment Fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old Harrison Township woman has died and multiple families were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the Village Green on Lake St. Clair Apartments at about 3:50 a.m. on July 24. A resident told deputies he spotted flames from an apartment window. Flames could be seen from a third-floor window. Authorities evacuated multiple apartments, and the Harrison Township Fire Department extinguished the fire with the assistance of the Clinton Township Fire Department and Selfridge ANG Base Fire. A woman, later identified as 27-year-old Taryn Gainey, was found in the apartment. She was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says residents reported smoke inhalation but no serious injuries. Officials say the Red Cross is assisting families who were displaced. An investigation is ongoing but police believe the fire is cooking related. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy