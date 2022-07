LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Preston Smith is a 1-year-old male shepherd mix. He’s been at the shelter for 2 months. Preston has also had basic training with Elite Dog Training and knows how to heel, place, leave it and sit. He loves other dogs & will need to go to a home with other animals to boost his confidence. He’s only 35 lbs, so he’s great size for a beginner dog owner!

