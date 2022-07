LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman at Madison Park Apartments says she is “blessed to be alive” after a car smashed through her bedroom wall early Sunday morning. “It was about one o’clock in the morning. I turn to the window, and all I see is lights and a car crashing through my bedroom window,” Joyce Nelson, 56, said. “I actually got hit in the head with a two-by-four. The windowpane landed on my body.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO