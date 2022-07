(Wayne County, IN)--A semi fire shut down I-70 for an extended period of time Sunday. The refrigerated semi was headed east and had just crossed the Henry County line into Wayne County when it caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame at around 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Eastbound 70 was closed for four hours, although the heat from the fire made patching necessary later into the afternoon. There’s no word yet on the condition of the driver or what started the fire.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO