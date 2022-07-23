ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's Agent Scott Boras Slams Washington Extension Proposal

Even during the All-Star Game festivities, Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto's uncertain future with the Washington Nationals reigned supreme. It's exceedingly rare that a 23-year-old superstar becomes available, but that's exactly where the Nationals and Soto find themselves after the outfielder declined a 15-year, $440M contract extension earlier this month. His agent, the infamous Scott Boras, publicly decried the extension.

In an appearance on The Show, hosted by veteran MLB reporters Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Boras explained why the extension was a vast undervaluation of one of his highest profile clients.

“The rarity of Juan Soto, this is from age 19 to 23, so he’s really separated himself to be in a very small group, among Major League history, of performance levels. [Those players] are going to be at the highest order of average annual values, and yet the proposal placed him well below the top group, in the No. 15 or 20 range.”

Boras then commented on how the Nationals franchise being up for sale impacts whether or not Soto is willing to sign an extension without being fully aware of the future direction of the organization.

“Juan Soto has a ring on his finger and he has had people that he knows and trusted ever since his inception with the franchise, but now that group of people has said, ’We’re going to move on and assign this team to another group…When you’re a player, you can talk about being offered things, but it doesn’t carry with it the intentions [of ownership] and the security of winning — the goals of the player that are beyond economic.”

To be fair, Boras is doing his job. He's doing what he feels is in the best interest of his client. For Boras players, that means ensuring that you hit free agency in your prime.

Soto is under team control through the 2024 season.

