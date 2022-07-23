ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Boston Losing All-Star Will Be Worse Than Trading Mookie Betts Says Pundit

By Ryan Menzie
 4 days ago
Its safe to say the Dodgers made a great trade going when they acquired All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox before the 202 season. The 2018 AL MVP immediately made an impact on the team as the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, the franchise's seventh championship.

The Red Sox have a new rising star in their third baseman, Rafael Devers, who The Ringers' Bill Simmons believes the Red Sox need to do what they can to keep him, or it could even be worse than letting go of Betts.

Simmons went on with more aggressive comments believing that the owner cares more about an NBA expansion team over his baseball team and also believes this could be the top five worst things to ever happen to the franchise.

Fenway Sports Group limited partner Sam Kennedy has publicly come out saying he will happily buy an NBA team if it becomes available (quotes via Michael Silverman, The Boston Globe)

"We're a huge admirer of the National Basketball Association and obviously the National Hockey League, it represents a natural place for Fenway Sports Group to look but we've not had any specific discussions or negotiations with any local market. But we have, as we've done over our two decades here, connected with [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver and his team and [NHL commissioner] Gary Bettman and [deputy commissioner] Bill Daly just to let them know that at some point we'd love to explore further opportunities in their league."

Simmons holds merit in his stance, as seen with what happened to Betts, with Devers implanting himself as a bright star in the Red Sox future. Devers has made the All-Star in back-to-back seasons and has 134 career home runs with 422 RBI's.

It would be hard to imagine the pain Boston fans would feel if the same mistake happens again.

City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
