Randleman, NC

Overnight outage left 2,000 without power in Randleman

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — An overnight power outage left over 2,000 residents without power in Randleman early Saturday morning.

Mass reports of outages appear to have begun just after midnight at around 2:00 a.m.

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX8 that they received a call at 2:12 a.m. about a tree falling onto power lines on North Main Street near Daniels Street.

The intersection of North Main Street and Daniels Street (Google Maps)

The Randleman Fire Department responded to the scene as tree limbs fell on top of power lines which caused sparking and started a fire. No one was injured by the blaze.

Duke Energy came to fix the lines once the fire was dealt with.

Outage maps showed that over 2,000 residents were reported to be without power throughout most of the morning.

As of 10:00 a.m., outage maps are showing that most residents have had their power restored.

