Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz analyze shade thrown from Pitt, bring in Chris Basnett of the Lincoln Journal Star, and dive into a the defensive line for their Nebraska football position preview.

You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.