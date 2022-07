A pair of Mountaineers have landed on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Preseason all-conference honorees Dante Stills and Charles Woods each appear on the watch list, which was released Tuesday. West Virginia is one of several schools to have multiple student-athletes featured on the list.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO