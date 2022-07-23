The 167-Year Old Coffee That Unearthed Australia's Storied History

What do you think of when you think of a snack? Maybe you picture a big bag of chips, a granola bar, or a container of beef jerky. The category of "snack" is practically all-encompassing — anything can be a snack if you decide it's a snack. In France, people might snack on crepes or eclairs, and in Morocco, you might see people enjoying a potato fritter called maakouda. Over in Hawaii, some of the most popular snacks include shave ice, salty-sweet rice crackers called arare, and Spam musubi. Savory, meaty, and simple, Spam musubi is a handheld dish similar to onigiri, or Japanese rice balls. Slices of Spam get crisped up in a pan, brushed with teriyaki sauce, and wrapped in a sheet of nori with white rice. "Spam musubi is often served as breakfast or as a snack," recipe developer Eric Ngo says.

RECIPES ・ 23 HOURS AGO