State police say an armed man shot and killed by a western Pennsylvania police officer over the weekend had fired at a home where a gathering was taking place. Forrest Allison, a state police public information officer, told the (Washington) Observer-Reporter that 29-year-old Cody Bennett had been at the gathering at the Monongahela home Sunday night but was kicked out after a dispute.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO