Marion County, IL

Police Beat for Saturday, July 23rd, 2022

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old Wamac man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged home invasion, aggravated battery to a child, and criminal damage to property. Tyler Atchison of Janet Drive is being held in the Marion...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
MARION COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia Teen Charged with Arson in Fayette County Court

A Vandalia teen has been charged with Arson in Fayette County Court. 19 year old Dylan N. Brown of Vandalia was charged with Arson on Tuesday in Fayette County Court. Information on the charge states that Brown “by means of fire, knowingly damaged a building and dumpster.” The building and dumpster belonged to an individual in the 500 block of South 5th Street in Vandalia.
VANDALIA, IL
wgel.com

Two Injured In Accident With Schwann’s Truck

A two vehicle crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. last Friday at the junction of Illinois Rt. 127 and Illinois Rt. 140 near Patriot’s Park. According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, a SUV unit driven by Kenneth Vollintine of Panama was southbound on Rt. 127, approaching a stop sign. It was reported the Vollintine unit allegedly struck a Schwann’s Home Delivery truck, driven by Matthew Holmes of Livingston.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

White County Sheriff Department Arrests Two

Two out of county residents have been arrested in White County on separate offenses. On Monday July 25th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was informed that 37 year old Chance W Young, of Fairfield was in the Courthouse and was wanted on a White County warrant for violating his probation. Young was on probation for Unlawful Delivery of Meth under 5 grams. Young was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on a no bond warrant.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

Officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to multiple calls over the weekend ranging from theft to battery. On the evening of July 22nd, police were called to 1001 W Walnut Street in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived to the call, they observed marks on a female at the residence which resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Jon T Abbott for Domestic Battery. Abbott is being held in the White County Jail without bond. No additional information is available at this time.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Mercer Arrested On White County Warrant For Criminal Damage to Property

A Carmi has turned himself in on White County warrant. On Monday, July 25th, Ethan W Mercer of 307 Winkler Street in Crossville, arrived at the Carmi Police Department and was placed under arrest and booked in the White County Jail. Mercer was wanted on a White County warrant for criminal damage to property. Mercer paid a $250 bond and was released. A court date for Mercer has been set for August 23rd.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Jack Arrested on White and Jefferson County Warrants

A 39 year old Norris City woman was arrested on multiple arrest warrants. Melisa Jack was arrested on Saturday July 23rd on a White County warrant for Deceptive Practice and on a Jefferson County warrant for Forgery. After Deputy Capeheart had her transported to the White County Jail, it was revealed during the booking of Jack that a small white plastic container was found in her purse, which would later test positive for Fentanyl. She was then also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jack is being held in the White County Jail on $3,500 bond.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Vehicle Keyed While Parked At Carmi White County High School

The Carmi Police Department has received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle. On Monday, July 25th, officers responded to the Carmi White County High School where they met with Emily Brooke Whetstone of Carmi. Whetstone reported that both the passenger and driver sides of her car had been keyed while the car was parked in the high school parking lot. Photos were taken and an investigation is underway.
CARMI, IL
freedom929.com

WAYNE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred shortly before 3:30 this past Friday afternoon in Wayne County. The District 19 State Police say 22 year old Olivia Flexter from Clay City was traveling south on U.S. Route 45 when her van made a left-hand turn in front of a northbound semi-truck at the intersection of Route 45 and Wayne County Road 2200 North, which is four miles north of Cisne or seven miles south of Flora. Two passengers in the van were pronounced deceased, 61 year old Evelyn Flexter and an 8 year old girl, both from Clay City. The driver of the van, Olivia Flexter and two other passengers, a 3 year old boy and a 4 year old girl, were all flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck driver, 29 year old Patrick Gaboury from Clinton, Iowa, was not injured. Flexter was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way while turning. Route 45 at the crash scene was closed for nearly six hours for the cleanup and investigation. Emergency personnel from Cisne, Flora, Wayne County, and Clay County responded to the accident scene to assist the Illinois State Police.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman killed when plane crashed in Illinois pool identified

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire damages electrical system of apartment building in Centralia

Fire has damaged the electrical system of a seven unit apartment building at 948 East 2nd Street in Centralia. Centralia City Firemen say upon arrival flames were showing from the electric box and smoke was coming from the seven individual meters for the apartment complex. Firemen waited for Ameren to disconnect the electricity and then checked to see if the fire had spread inside the building, which turned out not to be the case.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man pleads guilty to forgery charge; other counts dropped

A 35-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a forgery charge in connection with two unrelated charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest being dropped. Shane Littleton of South Hickory will be sentenced on September 6th. He admitted to signing and cashing...
CENTRALIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies in Illinois plane crash

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 22nd, 2022

Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Steven Tate of Cottonwood Drive in Salem for violation of an order of protection. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 56-year-old Robert Allen of Perkins Street in Odin was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding traffic warrant. He was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
SALEM, IL
freedom929.com

BODY FOUND IN RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nine vie for Marion County Fair Queen

There will be nine candidates to be the Miss Marion County Fair Queen in the pageant next Tuesday night. They are Makaela Draege of Odin, Kailey Brubaker of Salem, Sara Timm of Iuka, Abigail Smith of Salem, Delaney Kell of Salem, Sophia Schossler of Centralia, Brylee Dukes of Centralia, Hailey Knox of Odin, and Ciara Cain of Patoka.
MARION COUNTY, IL

