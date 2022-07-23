ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

By Brett Greenberg
 4 days ago

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located.

ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post .

William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, July 23 on the 6900-block of Pensacola Blvd. Deputies with the ESCO said Countryman was wearing red shorts and grey shoes with no shirt.

Countryman may be “in need of medical attention,” according to the post. Anyone with information regarding Countryman’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

