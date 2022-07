Salem Public Works Director Annette Sola has provided an update on the West Kell Street waterline replacement project and how it will impact residents in the area. Sola says on Tuesday work will begin on the intersections at Donoho and Fielder Drives. The work includes replacing the water line that crosses both streets. Traffic will be slowed during the construction process. Every attempt will be made to allow access in and out of the neighborhood as quickly as possible. However, Sola suggests allowing extra time for a delay in the event the contractor is in the middle of the road when you are attempting to leave.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO