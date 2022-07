The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO