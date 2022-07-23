ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB rumors: Mets, Yankees have firm stance on Juan Soto trade package

By Tim Boyle
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets and New York Yankees don’t look like they will lead any of the upcoming MLB rumors about a Juan Soto trade with a firm stance on what they’re willing to pay. MLB rumors over the last week have been headlined and B-sided by...

