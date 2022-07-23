ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IL

Wellings mark 50th anniversary

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
BRIGHTON –Allen and Lynn (Kroener) Welling of Brighton will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 5. They married on Aug. 5, 1972 at...

