Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘demands transfer for £17m Barcelona star Sergino Dest’ to reshape his defence

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Barcelona defender Sergino Dest.

The Red Devils conceded 57 league goals last season - the second most of any side in the Prem's top 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPRHs_0gqHlSn500
Dest has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this summer Credit: Getty

New manager Ten Hag is keen to strengthen the right side of his back line due to a current lack of options.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka struggled for any kind of form last season, while Diogo Dalot remains somewhat unconvincing.

And according to El Nacional, Ten Hag "does not trust" either of his current full-backs on the right flank.

As a result, 21-year-old American Dest has been identified as a target for Man Utd.

Ten Hag coached the American during his first season in charge at Ajax - a campaign which saw the defender secure a move to the Nou Camp.

And he will feel he can recover Dest's form despite a disappointing two years at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants boss Xavi has made it clear the right-back is surplus to requirements in his squad.

Barca are keen to offload Dest this summer and are not fussed where he ends up - with £17million thought to be their asking price, nearly £7m less than they bought him for.

The Spanish side are expecting to welcome Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta into their ranks in the coming weeks.

And Barca are also focused on trying to register new players as that is currently an issue due to their perilous financial situation.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will not have to worry about Villarreal rivalling them for Dest.

Unai Emery is interested in signing the full-back, but there is an understanding that they cannot compete with the economic power of United.

But Dest has been linked with a move to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Comments / 0

