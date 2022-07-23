ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Topeka teen pleaded guilty to murder Friday in the ball bat beating death of his friend's mother

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEi35_0gqHlQ1d00

A Topeka teenager accused of beating his friend's mother to death with a baseball bat has entered a guilty plea expected to leave him ineligible for parole for 50 years.

Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, 17, pleaded guilty Friday in Shawnee County District Court to intentional and premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Hester Workman.

"That charge carries a presumptive sentence of life in prison, with a minimum of 50 years before he is eligible to see the parole board," said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 12.

The plea came as part of an agreement that involved the dismissal of four other charges Ballou-Meyer faced.

Ballou-Meyer was charged as an adult with the murder of Workman, 46, who suffered severe head trauma before her body was found in April 2021 in the attached garage of her home at 2843 S.W. James, about one-half mile west of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Ballou-Meyer had been friends with Workman's son, Dillon Jay.

Ballou-Meyer first became a potential suspect when police saw a home security video taken three or four blocks from the homicide scene shortly after it occurred, Topeka police said.

That video showed Ballou-Meyer carrying a baseball bat. A disc golfer subsequently found that bat in Shunganunga Creek and turned it over to investigators, police said.

Ballou-Meyer admitted being present when Workman was fatally injured but gave police conflicting accounts of what happened, according to video shown at his preliminary hearing.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson and Deputy District Attorney Brandon Farnham.

Workman was employed at the time of her death as a legal support staff supervisor for the Kansas Board of Health Arts.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

