Chicago, IL

PAWS Pet of the Week: Lilabeth

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Lilabeth.

Lilabeth is an 8-year-old, 14-pound Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with a lovely personality. This sweet girl enjoys taking walks outside and cuddling with her human on the couch.

She will come running if you offer her some treats or her favorite stuffed animal. Lilabeth will make a spunky addition to your family, and she hopes you'll let her sleep in your bed!

She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

