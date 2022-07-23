ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

7-23-22 severe weather in forecast for saturday afternoon and evening

radioplusinfo.com
 4 days ago

Severe weather is expected to move through Wisconsin later Saturday afternoon and...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms At Least 1 Minnesota Tornado Touchdown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-Zero tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p-m. It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was almost four-and-a-half-miles long and 40-yards wide. There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops. The storm also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with almost five-and-a-half-inches in Lansing and more than four-and-a-half-inches in Wykoff.
HOUSTON, MN
wtmj.com

Flash Flood, Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings hit SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Overnight storms prompt outages, flash flood warnings

Strong storms and heavy rain saturated portions of southeast Wisconsin last Saturday and early Sunday. The storms prompted a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties and a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn provided an update on the rain totals when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

Severe weather tomorrow!

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers in the forecast for tonight! The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued the southern portion of WFRV coverage area in a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk for those storms tonight because of the small chance for damaging winds. This will not be severe.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe weather hits southeastern Wisconsin

Shortly after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dodge County on Saturday, July 23. It expired just before 11 p.m. Flash flooding warnings took effect for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. A severe thunderstorm watch covered all of...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms expected to impact Wisconsin through tonight

Along with today's toasty temperatures, we've got another big concern we're monitoring. Severe weather. Strong storms will continue to move in across the state this afternoon and evening. While southern parts of the Wisconsin look to get hit with the worst of impacts, the entire state is under some level of risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Mph
Fox11online.com

Storm causes power outages throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Saturday night's storms have left some people without power. If you can safely take a photo or video of any damage where you are, share it with us here:. Several events are impacted by Saturday afternoon storms including the international soccer game at Lambeau Field. The seating bowl has been cleared multiple times.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxerfm.com

Weather Deja Vu? Forecasters Call Saturday Scenario “Troubling”

National Weather Service forecasters late Saturday morning called the evidence for severe weather in the late afternoon and evening hours for eastern and southeastern Wisconsin “troubling”, with increasing confidence that a significant severe weather event will occur. The similarities to the June 15th event in Sheboygan that downed hundreds of trees, damaging homes, vehicles and sidewalks in the process, were abundant.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and thunderstorms over the Plains will bring a few higher-level clouds to the region early today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s. SW winds will be breezy at times - ushering in the warm temperatures. Showers and storms are likely...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wxpr.org

Wisconsin gas prices continue to decline

The price of gas has dropped 70 cents over the past four weeks in Wisconsin. That brings the state average to just over four dollars a gallon. According to gasbuddy.com, the lowest price for a gallon in the state of Wisconsin is currently at $3.66 in Sun Prairie while the most expensive gallon is still at $4.99 in Cudahy.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

These Are Wisconsin's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Third-largest Mega Millions drawing is happening today

MILWAUKEE — Today, people have a chance of becoming $830 million richer. The third-largest Mega Millions drawing is happening today at 10 p.m. CT, and Wisconsin is no stranger to big winners. A New Berlin man claimed the fourth-largest jackpot in the country. His winning ticket was worth $768 million.
NEW BERLIN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-27-22 wisconsin lawmaker in car crash that left two dead

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said that Bewley was not injured in the crash and that police were not recommending charges be filed. The State Patrol was reconstructing the crash. Bewley is from Mason and represents northwestern Wisconsin. The accident occurred when she pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance and into the path of a car driven by the woman from Pennsylvania, who spun out and then collided with another car.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy