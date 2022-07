HADLEY, Mass. (AP) — Employees at a Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. About 80 workers — or crew members in company parlance — at the Hadley store are scheduled to vote Wednesday and Thursday, said Maeg Yosef, a union organizer who has worked at Trader Joe’s for 18 years.

